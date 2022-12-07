It is the fifth straight rate hike by the central bank in this financial year. Prior to this, the RBI had raised the repo rate by 40 bps in an off-cycle meeting in May and 50 bps in June, August and September.

Worst Of Inflation Is Behind Us, Says RBI Guv After Latest Repo Rate Hike

New Delhi: After the three-day monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting that concluded earlier today, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a 35 basis point hike in the repo rate taking the overall rate hike to 6.25 per cent.

In the media briefing post the repo rate hike, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said six important points with regard to India’s macroeconomic scenario:

Headline inflation is moderating. The worst of inflation is behind us. Globally also, the same trend is visible. Inflation is moderating, but there’s no room for complacThe battleBattle against inflation is not over Liquidity: Ready to undertake liquidity operations to inject liquidity into the economy. Story of Indian Rupee is one of resilience and stability. RBI remains committed to act to prevent excessive volatility of exchange rate. Current Account Deficit is eminently manageable. Forex reserves increased from $525.5 billion on October 21, 2022 to $561.2 billion on Dec 2, 2022. External debt ratio of India are low by international standards.

It is the fifth straight rate hike by the central bank in this financial year. Prior to this, the RBI had raised the repo rate by 40 bps in an off-cycle meeting in May and 50 bps in June, August and September.

The MPC raised the retail inflation forecast for October-December 2022 period to 6.6 per cent from 6.5 per cent.

The retail inflation forecast for January-March 2023 period was raised to 5.9 per cent from 5.8 per cent.

The MPC though retained the retail inflation forecast for the first quarter of 2023-24 at 5 per cent and has kept it at 5.4 per cent for the second quarter of FY24.

Striking an optimistic note on the rupee, Das said in his speech that the currency has appreciated by 3.2 per cent during April-October in real terms, even as major currencies have depreciated.

“Rupee should be allowed to find its level,” he said.

FDI inflows rose to $22.7 billion in April to October 2022 from $21.3 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Slowing external demand weighing on India’s merchandise exports, he noted further.

“Size of our forex reserves is comfortable and has increased and they stand at $561.2 billion as on December 2,” Das informed.

EXPERTS’ COMMENTS ON RBI RATE HIKE

“The RBI MPC raised repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25% with 5-1 vote. The stance remained focused on withdrawal of accommodation. While this was ours as well market consensus, it seems like we may not be fully done with the rate hiking cycle. The inflation guard continues to remain. Key to now track FOMC outcome in the coming week. Expect bond markets to give up some gains and trade range bound as global growth concerns dominate,” Lakshmi Iyer, CEO- Investment Advisory, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited.

Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities said, “The RBI, in line with expectations, hiked repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%. The stance also remains unchanged at withdrawal of accommodation though the voting against this stance has increased to two members. Overall, the concern on inflation continues especially as core inflation remains sticky and elevated. Growth concerns remain limited, for now. We believe the RBI is now close to the terminal rate with the real policy rate, based on few quarters ahead inflation, around 100 bps positive. The February policy decision will be finely split between a pause and a last 25 bps hike with a bias towards a hike given that near term inflation readings is likely to remain relatively elevated around 5.5%.”

“The Reserve Bank of India raised its key repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25% during its December meeting, the sixth rate hike in a row, amid slowing inflation due to moderation in food prices, as widely expected. The annual inflation eased to 6.77% in October, down from September’s five-month high of 7.41%. Although inflation hit a three-month low in October, it remained above the RBI’s tolerance range,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities & Currency, Mehta Equities Ltd.



