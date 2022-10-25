Wreckage Of Sister Ship of 17th Century Lost Warship Found In Sweden

Trending News: Swedish maritime archaeologists have found the wreck of Applet, the long-lost sister ship of Vasa, a lost 17th-century warship. According to the museum, the 225-foot Vasa sunk on its maiden voyage in 1628. The shipbuilder who built Vasa also constructed Applet which was launched a year later.Also Read – Viral Video: Man Doing Naagin Dance in Baarat Gets a Little Too Much In Character, Leaves Netizens In Splits

The discovery has elated the archaeologists who believe that Applet could provide more answers regarding the history of Swedish ship making.

"With Applet, we can add another key piece of the puzzle in the development of Swedish shipbuilding," said Jim Hansson, a maritime archaeologist at the Swedish Museum of Wrecks.

Another archeologist added the discovery of the ship will “help us understand how the large warships evolved, from the unstable Vasa to seaworthy behemoths that could control the Baltic Sea.”

The archeologists found that the ship had an uncanny resemblance to Vasa. Although most of the ship had been destroyed, the hull was preserved up to the ground deck and parts that had tapered off to the ground showed gunports on two levels.

“Our pulses raced when we saw how similar the wreck was to Vasa,” added Hansson.

Notably, Vasa was salvaged from the sea bed in 1961 and has been on display at the Vasa Museum in Stockholm ever since.