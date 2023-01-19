Wrestlers MeToo Protest Enters Day 2 Sports Ministry Seeks Explanation From WFI Within 72 Hours
Wrestlers Protest LIVE: Krishna Poonia, Congress MLA & former gold-medal-winning track reaches Jantar Mantar
I request PM Modi to make sure that our wrestlers get justice. I will continue to stand with our athletes, said Dr Krishna Poonia, Congress MLA & former gold-medal-winning track & field athlete, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Company Not Planning Any Layoff, Confirms CEO Khosrowshahi
[ad_1] Home BusinessGood News For Uber Employees: Company Not Planning Any Layoff, Confirms CEO Khosrowshahi Nearly 20 per cent of...
Rafael Nadal Will Be Out Of Action For 6-8 Weeks Due To a Grade 2 Hip Injury
[ad_1] Home SportsAustralian Open 2023: Rafael Nadal Will Be Out Of Action For 6-8 Weeks Due To a Grade 2...
Travel From Delhi To Jaipur In Just 2 Hours Via Vande Bharat Express | Deets Here
[ad_1] Home News IndiaTravel From Delhi To Jaipur In Just 2 Hours Via Vande Bharat Express | Deets Here You...
After COVID-19 India to Face Tsunami of CANCER. Read Top Oncologist’s BIG Statement
[ad_1] Home News IndiaAfter COVID-19, India to Face Tsunami of CANCER. Read Top Oncologist’s BIG Statement An estimated 19.3 million...
Traders’ Body Cites ‘Apathy Towards Trading Community’, Writes To FM Sitharaman
[ad_1] Home BusinessBudget 2023: Traders’ Body Cites ‘Apathy Towards Trading Community’, Writes To FM Sitharaman "Absence of a policy and...
Rakhi Sawant is Detained, NOT Aressted
[ad_1] In a recent tweet Sherlyn Chopra had claimed that Rakhi Sawant was arrested by the police. However, it has...
Average Rating