Wrestlers MeToo Protest Enters Day 2 Sports Ministry Seeks Explanation From WFI Within 72 Hours

Wrestlers Protest LIVE: What are the athletes demanding?

-Removal of WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh.

-New coaches and physios for future training

-Relocate training centre to Delhi. The wrestlers are currently in Lucknow.

-A financial support as they claimed that the funds often fail to reach them as WFI officials use them for personal benefits.





