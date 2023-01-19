Wrestlers MeToo Protest Enters Day 2 Sports Ministry Seeks Explanation From WFI Within 72 Hours
Wrestlers Protest LIVE: What are the athletes demanding?
-Removal of WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh.
-New coaches and physios for future training
-Relocate training centre to Delhi. The wrestlers are currently in Lucknow.
-A financial support as they claimed that the funds often fail to reach them as WFI officials use them for personal benefits.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
This Cyber Security Company Lays Off 450 Employees Globally Including India | Details Here
[ad_1] Home BusinessThis Cyber Security Company Lays Off 450 Employees Globally Including India | Details Here Adding to the long...
Viral Video: This 80-Year-Old Woman Takes Fitness Goals To New Level, Runs Mumbai Marathon In Saree
[ad_1] Home ViralViral Video: This 80-Year-Old Woman Takes Fitness Goals To New Level, Runs Mumbai Marathon In Saree | Watch...
Engineering Student With Earphones Plugged In Run Over By Speeding Train In Nagpur, Dies
[ad_1] Home MaharashtraEngineering Student With Earphones Plugged In Run Over By Speeding Train In Nagpur, Dies The accident occurred when...
Contactless Travel in Mumbai Locals Metro And Buses How National Common Mobility Card Will Work Explained
[ad_1] Home MaharashtraTravel Smart Card in Mumbai Locals, Metro And Buses. How National Common Mobility Card Will Work? – Explained...
Alia Bhatt Gets Trolled After Forgetting Kesariya Song While Singing at an Event, Watch
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentAlia Bhatt Gets Trolled After Forgetting Kesariya Song While Singing at an Event, Watch Alia Bhatt was trolled...
Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today Toss Timings Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Jan 19 1 PM IST for BPL 2023 Match 17
[ad_1] Home SportsCCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Comilla Victorians vs...
Average Rating