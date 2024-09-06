Home

Haryana

Haryana Assembly Polls: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Join Congress

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Kharge

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined Congress ahead of Haryana assembly elections. Both the wrestlers joined the party in presence of party general secretary and Lok Sabha MP KC Venugopal.

Before joining, Vinesh Phogat and Punia met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter’s residence. Phogat and Punia both resigned from the Railways on September 6.

“Serving Indian Railways has been a memorable and proud time of my life,” Phogat posted on X with a picture of her resignation letter. She was employed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with Northern Railways.

“At this point in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of the Indian Railways.

“I will always be grateful to the Indian Railway family for this opportunity given to me by the Railways in the service of the nation,” she added.

The 30-year-old wrestler had quit wrestling following her disqualification from the 50kg gold medal match in the Paris Olympics.

A few days back, the duo wrestlers had met Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

She had appealed against the decision which was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

