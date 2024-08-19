‘Write Off Loans Of Wayanad Landslide Victims Completely’, Vijayan Urges Banks

Home

‘Write Off Loans Of Wayanad Landslide Victims Completely’, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Urges Banks

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken a strong exception to the banks deducting monthly installments of loans from the accounts of the victims and survivors of the landslide in Wayanad and demanded that these loans be written off completely.

“Waiving loans would not impose any unbearable burden upon the banks, and so it should be written off completely,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, 19 August 2024.

CM Vijayan, while addressing a meeting of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) in Thiruvananthapuram said relaxation in interest amounts or extension of time for remitting monthly installments would not at all be a solution in the landslide-hit regions.

“Many of those who had taken the loans are deceased, and their land has become unusable due to the disaster. The only thing we can do is write off the entire loans taken by people in these affected areas,” said Vijayan.

He expressed the government’s strong displeasure over banks continuing to deduct monthly installments from the accounts of survivors and urged the SLBC to take a favourable decision in this matter.

Recalling July 30 disaster, the CM said a large number of landslide victims or survivors had been engaged in farming activities in Wayanad, but the disaster has even altered the very geography of the agriculture lands there.

Citing reports, he said the affected places have become unusable, and no cultivation or settlement is possible in these areas.

“Most of the farmers in the areas have taken out loans. Those who took a loan to build a house had lost the house itself,” the CM said, adding that they were not in a position now to repay the instalments.

Vijayan’s reaction came amidst intense protests against the Kerala Gramin bank, which has allegedly deducted monthly installments from the accounts of some landslide survivors in Wayanad.

The amount was reportedly deducted from the immediate relief sanctioned to them by the government.

“The government provided the relief amount to the survivors to meet their immediate needs as they had lost everything. The amount was given through various banks,” he said.

Criticising the Gramin Bank over deduction of monthly installments from the survivors, he said, “I am not saying anything more. Nothing should be done mechanically at this juncture.”

The Mundakkai and Chooralamala regions of Wayanad were hit by severe landslides on July 30 resulting in the death of more than 200 people and major loss to the properties.

