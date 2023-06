India’s 444-run chase at the WTC 2023 Final received a big jolt and star batsman Virat Kohli was dismissed by Scott Boland. It was an amazing catch by Steve Smith which sent Virat Kohli back to the pavilion. Team India fans were heartbroken at the wicket of Virat Kohli as now the WTC 2023 Final chase for Team India is 100 times more difficult.

“Steven Smith drops nothing of Virat Kohli. He takes everything, even a blinder” said Ravi Shastri from commentary box.

Soon after Virat Kohli, Team India was struck with another blow as Scott Boland also dismissed Ravindra Jadeja and now Ajinkya Rahane is struggling in the game from one end. Australian pacers have again displayed resilience and commitment toward their next ICC championship.

Team India fans had high hopes for Virat Kohli as he had performed well previously in difficult conditions. Now, the Australians have a tight grip on the match and the batting lineup of India doesn’t have the required depth to chase such a huge target.

The performance of Team India in the WTC 2023 final has been less than satisfactory with bowlers leaking out runs and India’s top order not fulfilling its responsibility. In both innings, the top order of Indian batting collapsed early, imposing more pressure on the middle order.

Updated: 11 Jun 2023, 04:07 PM IST