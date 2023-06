India is not having the best time at the WTC 2023 Final as it trails by 173 runs on Day 2. After the top order collapsed, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur provided the team with the required stability and took Team India to a fightable spot. Team India’s innings were also filled with umpiring blunders as three decisions were reversed, giving new lives to Indian batters.

Three times DRS saved Indian batters

Ajinkya Rahane’s magical comeback may have been spoiled by Pat Cummins as he took him before the wickets on a score of 17. The umpires gave him out, and he was quite clearly in front of the wickets. However, Rahane still decided to try his luck with the DRS, and to everybody’s surprise, Pat Cummins overstepped the bowling line. It was a no-ball and a sense of relief prevailed among Indian fans.

Now, the way Ajinkya Rahane survived might look like a one-off event, but it happened again. During the 60th over, Pat Cummins again did the same blunder, and this time it was Shardul Thakur who managed to stay in the game because the Australian skipper overstepped the bowling line, and the umpire’s out decision was reversed through DRS.

As the Indian batting line-up reached its bottom, it was clear that it is a matter of time before the last wicket falls. Mohammad Shami and Mohammad Siraj were the last two players on the crease. Cameron Green delivered a beautiful delivery and Siraj was found in front of the wickets. The umpire gave him out, but he decided to review it.

Meanwhile, David Warner and Steve Smith started walking back to the pavilion as they thought DRS is futile. To everybody’s surprise, the bat was involved and the umpire was forced to change his decision. The Australian players walked back to the ground amid laughter from the crowd.

Australia is playing the second innings and before the Tea break, the team has scored 23/1. Indian bowlers have kept the leash tight for now, but India needs more than good bowling to make a comeback in the WTC 2023 Final.

Updated: 09 Jun 2023, 08:16 PM IST