WTC 2023 Final: ‘MS Dhoni gave us a sense of security’ R Ashwin’s jibe at Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid

Ravichandran Ashwin, the top-ranked Test bowler in the world, has taken a a dig at Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid and has compared them to MS Dhoni saying that, he have a sense of security to the players. He added that sense of security is very important for the players.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin addressed about the social media reactions that the Indian cricket team got after losing the ICC WTC 2023 against Australia wherein many posts compared the the leadership under MS Dhoni captainship.

In the Youtube video, R Ashwin said, “It is understandable that there’s a furore in India that we haven’t won an ICC trophy in 10 years. I empathise with the fans. But the reaction on social media is that this player should be dropped and that player should be included. But quality of a player doesn’t change overnight. Lot of us talk about MS Dhoni’s leadership. What did he do? He kept it very simple. Under his regime, where I also played, he will pick a squad of 15. The same squad of 15 and the XI will play throughput the year. That sense of security is very important for a player.”

Ashwin previously also spoke on not being part of WTC Final. Earlier, in an interview with the Indian Express, Ashwin had said, “A lot of people marketed me and positioned me that I am an overthinker. A person who will get 15-20 matches on the go doesn’t have to be mentally overthinking. A person who knows that they will get only two games will be traumatised and will be overthinking because it’s my job. It’s my journey. So this is what suits me. “

“If somebody is going to tell me, ‘you’re going to play 15 matches, you will be looked after, you will be this, you are responsible for players, you are in the leadership role, I won’t be overthinking. Why would I?” Ashwin.

The 36-year-old also revealed how his teammates have changed from being friends to just being colleagues. He noted that there was a time all the teammates were friends but now they are out to advance their careers and stride ahead of their teammates.

He also spoke about how he wanted to be part of the crucial match. Reflecting on the team’s decision, Ashwin acknowledged to the Indian Express that the perspective of the captain and coach, who might have believed that a combination of four pacers and one spinner would be more effective in English conditions.

Earlier on 14 June, Despite missing out on the ICC WTC game, Ashwin retained his top spot as a Test bowler in the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers in men’s cricket.

Ashwin finished as India’s leading wicket-taker and overall third-highest wicket-taker behind South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada (67 wickets) and Australian spinner Nathan Lyon (88 wickets) in WTC 2021-23 cycle. He took 61 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 19.67 and an economy rate of 2.48. His best bowling figures are 6/91.

