India and Australia are gearing up for a momentous clash in the highly-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 Final, set to take place at ‘The Oval’ in London. Led by the dynamic Rohit Sharma, Team India will be determined to clinch the coveted ICC trophy after narrowly missing out in the previous edition, where they were defeated by New Zealand in a hard-fought contest.

The prestigious encounter will see the use of the renowned Dukes’ ball, a preferred choice for Test matches and elite-level cricket in England. The match is scheduled to span five days, from June 7 to June 11, with a reserve day available should inclement weather disrupt proceedings.

London is expected to provide clear skies for the majority of the match, with some reports indicating a possibility of rain on Day 4, which may necessitate the use of the reserve day.

The squads for both teams have been announced, showcasing a wealth of talent. India’s formidable lineup includes the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ravindra Jadeja while Australia will be led by Pat Cummins and feature stalwarts such as Steve Smith, David Warner, and Mitchell Starc.

WTC 2023 Final: When and how to watch

For Indian viewers eagerly awaiting the spectacle, the WTC 2023 Final can be enjoyed via TV channels on the Star Sports Network. Those preferring online streaming can access the live coverage through the Disney+Hotstar App and Website.

The match is set to commence at 3 PM (Indian time), with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM.

WTC 2023 Final: India Squad

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Standby: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav.

WTC 2023 Final: Australia Squad

Pat Cummins (C), , Steve Smith (VC), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (WK), Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Michael Neser.

Standby: Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw

Updated: 07 Jun 2023, 08:16 AM IST

