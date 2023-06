The final day for the WTC 2023 Final is inching closer and while Team India fans want the partnership of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane to achieve the trophy for the country, the Australian team will surely attempt to keep the match in their strong grip. Meanwhile, the dismissal of Shubman Gill remains a matter of discussion among cricket veterans and fans of Team India.

Shubman Gill also reacted to the controversial dismissal on Saturday and posted ‘clapping emojis’ with the screengrab of the catch by Cameron Green. As the third umpire signaled ‘OUT’, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were shocked.

View Full Image Shubman Gill reaction on the controversial catch by Cameron Green (Instagram)



Many veteran cricketers have questioned the decision of the third umpire and they believed it was ‘Not Out’ as the ball touched the ground. Former Team India’s opener Virender Sehwag also took a dig at the third umpire and posted a picture of a blindfolded man.

‘NOT OUT’ is trending on Twitter and Team India fans are expressing their displeasure over the decision of the third umpire. The Australian players also faced some heat from the Team India fans at The Oval who chanted slogans of ‘Cheater-Cheater’ when Cameron Green came to bowl.

What the MCC laws say about catches

“33.2.1 A catch will be fair only if, in every case either the ball, at any time or any fielder in contact with the ball, is not grounded beyond the boundary before the catch is completed.

33.2.2 Furthermore, a catch will be fair if any of the following conditions applies:

33.2.2.1 The ball is held in the hand or hands of a fielder, even if the hand holding the ball is touching the ground, or is hugged to the body, or lodges in the external protective equipment worn by a fielder, or lodges accidentally in a fielder’s clothing.”

Updated: 11 Jun 2023, 12:08 AM IST