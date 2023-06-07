WTC 2023 Final: Team India fans perplexed as Rohit Sharma decides to drop Ravichandran Ashwin for Ravindra Jadeja

After winning the toss at the WTC 2023 Final, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first. While talking to the host Nasser Hussain he revealed that Ravindra Jadeja will replace Ravichandran Ashwin as the spinner for the crucial match. The decision left cricket fans shocked as Team India dropped World’s Best Test spinner in such a crucial match.

“It’s always tough. He’s been a match-winner for us, over the course of many years. So, leaving him out was tough. But you got to do the things that are needed for the team. So, eventually, we came up with that decision,” Rohit Sharma said on the decision to drop Ashwin.

“The conditions and also the weather being overcast. The pitch won’t change too much. Four seamers and one spinner. The spinner is Jadeja,” Rohit Sharma added.

The decision left many fans surprised and they expressed their skepticism on social media.

It doesn’t matter whether it is green or overcast, you play your best and most experienced players for the #WTCFinal ! Shocked at the omission of someone with 474 test wickets & plenty of hard runs. Ravi Ashwin was a no brainer. #INDvsAUS — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) June 7, 2023

Dropping Ravi Ashwin in a WTC final where he is the highest wicket taker may cost India . Coz if you are playing Jadeja as a batting allrounder then where is your best spinner ? Decision may cost heavily . Fingers crossed 🤞🏻 — jagannath mahapatra (@Jagasrcp) June 7, 2023

Ohh lord what days Come To ICT , he is number 1 test Bowler , he has some good record against left hand batsman despite of this he is not playing match ; why because he is Dravidian ? 😔 — Damn Bro ! (@RamosErwin3) June 7, 2023

One of the worst decision, you can’t drop ashwin at any condition — Aditya rawat (@rawatAditya13) June 7, 2023

Former Australian skipper Ricky Pointing also reacted to Team India’s decision to drop Ravichandran Ashwin and said the Indian side fell into the trap. “India have fallen into the trap of picking an attack for the first inning of this Test match only,” he said from the commentary box.

“The reason why I was surprised that Ashwin was left out is because of the number of left-handers Australia have. There’s no doubt in my mind that Ashwin would have bowled a lot better than Jadeja later on in the Test. The big decision that they had to make was between Thakur and Umesh. I was leaning towards Thakur because he would be my workhorse to give a bit of a break to the strike bowlers Shami and Siraj. You can go to Jadeja for a couple of overs just to tie the game down a bit,” he added.

Updated: 07 Jun 2023, 08:16 PM IST