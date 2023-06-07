Menu
Search
Subscribe
National

WTC 2023 Final: Team India fans perplexed as Rohit Sharma decides to drop Ravichandran Ashwin for Ravindra Jadeja

By: admin

Date:


After winning the toss at the WTC 2023 Final, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first. While talking to the host Nasser Hussain he revealed that Ravindra Jadeja will replace Ravichandran Ashwin as the spinner for the crucial match. The decision left cricket fans shocked as Team India dropped World’s Best Test spinner in such a crucial match.

“It’s always tough. He’s been a match-winner for us, over the course of many years. So, leaving him out was tough. But you got to do the things that are needed for the team. So, eventually, we came up with that decision,” Rohit Sharma said on the decision to drop Ashwin.

“The conditions and also the weather being overcast. The pitch won’t change too much. Four seamers and one spinner. The spinner is Jadeja,” Rohit Sharma added.

The decision left many fans surprised and they expressed their skepticism on social media.

Former Australian skipper Ricky Pointing also reacted to Team India’s decision to drop Ravichandran Ashwin and said the Indian side fell into the trap. “India have fallen into the trap of picking an attack for the first inning of this Test match only,” he said from the commentary box. 

“The reason why I was surprised that Ashwin was left out is because of the number of left-handers Australia have. There’s no doubt in my mind that Ashwin would have bowled a lot better than Jadeja later on in the Test. The big decision that they had to make was between Thakur and Umesh. I was leaning towards Thakur because he would be my workhorse to give a bit of a break to the strike bowlers Shami and Siraj. You can go to Jadeja for a couple of overs just to tie the game down a bit,” he added.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint.
Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

More
Less

Updated: 07 Jun 2023, 08:16 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Adipurush Kriti Sanon Om Rauts Kiss Outside Tirupati Temple Receives Flak From Netizens Watch
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights