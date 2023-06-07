WTC 2023 Final: Team India fans perplexed as Rohit Sharma decides to drop Ravichandran Ashwin for Ravindra Jadeja

After winning the toss at the WTC 2023 Final, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first. While talking to the host Nasser Hussain he revealed that Ravindra Jadeja will replace Ravichandran Ashwin as the spinner for the crucial match. The decision left cricket fans shocked as Team India dropped World’s Best Test spinner in such a crucial match.
