Australia has set a massive target of 444 runs for India to chase in the WTC 2023 Final at The Oval in London. Given the huge score, it’s very crucial for India’s top order to play carefully and not collapse like in the first innings. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill will have a special responsibility to take Team India to their much-awaited ICC trophy.

It’s not the first time Team India is facing a big score in Test cricket and the team has successfully chased some high scores in the past.

Highest score India successfully chased in the history of Test cricket

It was in 1976, India made its highest run-chase in the history of Test cricket as it chased 403 runs against West Indies in Port of Spain. The second-highest Test run chase India successfully completed is more recently in 2008. Team India successfully chased 384 runs against England in Chennai.

So, the 444-run chase is not impossible for Team India and the way Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have started the chase, shows the team has potential to win the WTC 2023 Final.

Highest run chase at The Oval in Test cricket history

But, how much support the Team India will get from the pitch of The Oval, which is hosting the first Test match in the month of June. If we look at the statistics, if Team India successfully chases 444 runs, it will create history as the highest successful run chase on this pitch is 263 runs, which came back in 1902 by England against Australia.

The second-highest run chase at the grounds of The Oval is 255 and the feat was achieved by West Indies in 1963. On number three in Australia, and the team chased 242 runs in 1972.

Team India’s previous encounters at The Oval

India has played 14 matches at the ground of The Oval. All the previous matches on the pitch were against England and out of the 14 India won 2 matches, lost 5, and 7 were drawn.

The two wins against England came in 1972 and 2021. In their last match at the pitch of The Oval in 2021, India defeated England by 157 runs. While in 1972, India successfully chased a target of 173 runs against England.

Updated: 10 Jun 2023, 08:30 PM IST