WTC Final 2023: Indians top ICC Test all-rounder, bowling rankings; can you guess who?

The latest ICC Test bowling rankings reveal the dominance of spinners in the top positions. India’s Ravichandran Ashwin sits comfortably at the pinnacle of the rankings, showcasing his remarkable skills and consistent performances. Ashwin’s ability to extract turns and deceive batsmen has made him a formidable force in Test cricket.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)