WTC Final 2023: Indians top ICC Test all-rounder, bowling rankings; can you guess who?

The latest ICC Test bowling rankings reveal the dominance of spinners in the top positions. India’s Ravichandran Ashwin sits comfortably at the pinnacle of the rankings, showcasing his remarkable skills and consistent performances. Ashwin’s ability to extract turns and deceive batsmen has made him a formidable force in Test cricket.

Australian fast bowlers also feature prominently in the rankings, with Pat Cummins holding the third spot. Cummins’ express pace and accuracy have made him a key asset for the Australian team, providing crucial breakthroughs in challenging conditions.

Joining Cummins in the top ten is off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who occupies the eighth position. Lyon’s ability to exploit the bounce and turn on various surfaces has established him as one of the premier spinners in the world.

India’s left-arm spinning all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, is ranked ninth in the Test bowling rankings. Jadeja’s skillful variations and accurate line and length have earned him significant success in Test cricket, making him a valuable asset for the Indian team.

India’s left-arm spinner Axar Patel occupies the thirty-first position in the rankings, while Umesh Yadav sits at the thirty-sixth spot. The duo has made notable contributions to the Indian team with their accurate bowling and ability to exploit favourable conditions.

Topping the latest Test all-rounder rankings is India’s Ravindra Jadeja, known for his exceptional skills with both bat and ball. Jadeja’s consistent performances have earned him the top spot, solidifying his reputation as a valuable asset to the Indian team.

Following closely behind is Ravichandran Ashwin, another Indian all-rounder known for his excellent spin bowling and batting prowess. Ashwin’s contributions have been instrumental in India’s success in Test cricket, and his high ranking reflects his significant impact on the game.

In fourth place is Axar Patel, who recently made his mark in international cricket with a remarkable debut series against England. Patel’s exceptional left-arm spin bowling and useful lower-order batting skills have earned him recognition among the top all-rounders in Test cricket.

However, there is no Indian player in the top 10 of the latest Test batting rankings. Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne tops the rankings. Rohit Sharma, known for his explosive stroke play, is placed at the 11th position with an impressive batting average.

Virat Kohli, often regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world, occupies the 13th spot. Known for his exceptional batting technique and consistency, Kohli has been a key contributor to the Indian team’s success over the years.

Further down the list, the rankings feature other notable Indian batters. Cheteshwar Pujara, renowned for his solid defensive technique and patience at the crease, shares the 24th position with Australia’s David Warner. Shubman Gill, a young and promising talent, secures the 48th spot.

Updated: 06 Jun 2023, 12:24 PM IST

