WTC Final 2023: Sourav Ganguly’s huge praise for Ajinkya Rahane says, ‘seen many comebacks in the past but..’

Batting in the first innings of the World Test Championship Final, India managed to score 296 runs on the back of some great performances by Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja. Rahane’s 89 runs knock on a difficult wicket has captured the attention of cricket fans and former cricketers.
