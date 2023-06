Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were spotted with Shubman Gill at the Wembley Stadium in London as Manchester City defeated Manchester United by 2-1 to lift the FA Cup on Saturday. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are in England for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia. Virat Kohli also had the Manchester City jersey on his shoulder.

The trio enjoyed the FA Cup Final as Ilkay Gundogan’s breathtaking performance propelled Manchester City toward a resounding triumph. The captain score two amazing goals in the match and dominated the flow of Manchester United.

India is all set to go against Australia in the WTC Final from 7 June to 11 June. The WTC Final match will be played at The Oval, where Australia doesn’t have a very great record. India, on the other hand, will enter the grounds with more confidence as they defeated England by 157 runs during their last match at The Oval.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are coming from a good season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Shubman Gill took his team to the IPL Final 2023 and also won the Orange Cap for the most runs in the tournament, Virat Kohli played was also at his best during the tournament and secured multiple centuries.

The year 2023 is going to be eventful for cricket fans and several tournaments are lined up. After the WTC Final 2023 from 7-11 June, the Asia Cup 2023 will be played in September and then in October-November 2023, India will host the ODI World Cup.

The Indian cricket team will also appear in new jerseys from the WTC Final 2023 as Adidas became the official kit sponsor of the Indian team after signing a five-year contract with the Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI). The German sportswear company revealed the new jerseys of the Indian team on Thursday.

Updated: 03 Jun 2023, 11:08 PM IST