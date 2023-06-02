WTC Final 2023: Will Ravindra Jadeja play for India? Australia’s assistant coach Daniel Vettori says this

The stage is set for an enthralling clash as India and Australia make strategies and finalise their lineups for the highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023. Australia are expecting to face the formidable Ravindra Jadeja in the WTC Final 2023 while uncertainty looms over the inclusion of veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the Indian lineup.
