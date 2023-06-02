Menu
WTC Final 2023: Will Ravindra Jadeja play for India? Australia’s assistant coach Daniel Vettori says this

The stage is set for an enthralling clash as India and Australia make strategies and finalise their lineups for the highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023. Australia are expecting to face the formidable Ravindra Jadeja in the WTC Final 2023 while uncertainty looms over the inclusion of veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the Indian lineup.

As the highly-anticipated clash at The Oval on June 7 draws near, Australia appear to have settled on their playing XI. However, India’s team composition, particularly regarding their bowlers, remains a topic of much speculation. 

During the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, India relied on three spinners, with Ashwin (25 wickets) and Jadeja (22 wickets) showcasing their skills to secure a 2-1 victory.

However, in the previous edition of the WTC Final against New Zealand in 2021, both Jadeja and Ashwin failed to make their usual impact. Consequently, it remains to be seen if they will be given another opportunity or if the selectors will opt for a pace-oriented approach.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are expected to lead the Indian pace attack, with Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat and the recalled Shardul Thakur also in contention for a place in the lineup.

Ahead of Australia’s training session, assistant coach Daniel Vettori revealed that the coaching staff has engaged in extensive discussions regarding India’s potential XI. Vettori acknowledged Jadeja’s likely inclusion due to his batting prowess and past success at the number six position. The selection dilemma revolves around the choice between Thakur and Ashwin as the fourth seamer or all-rounder.

“I think Jadeja will play because of the batting he brings to the table and how successful he has been at that No.6 position. Then the question will be around that fourth seamer and the all-rounder in Thakur and Ashwin, but they are pretty good choices,” ICC quoted Vettori as saying.

Ashwin, with a respectable record in England, has only played one Test at The Oval, back in 2014 against England. However, the 36-year-old has since amassed an impressive resume and currently holds the title of India’s second-highest Test wicket-taker of all time, with 474 wickets.

