WTC Final: Draw, reserve day, weather forecast, squads and more. Here’s all you need to know

India and Australia are all set for the epic clash of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at ‘The Oval.’ This is the second straight WTC Final for Team India and this time the Rohit Sharma-led squad will play to win the coveted ICC trophy. But, the cricket fans may also have a lot of questions about the WTC Final, let’s try and answer some frequently asked questions.

WTC Final 2023: All you need to Know

1. Who was the previous winner of WTC?

During the 2021 edition of the WTC Final, India played against New Zealand, and in a tough content, the Kiwis defeated Team India to become the World Test Champions.

2. What if the WTC Final is drawn?

In Test cricket, a draw remains a likely possibility and if the WTC Final ends up getting drawn, then both India and Australia will share the trophy.

3. Is there a reserve day for WTC Final?

The final is scheduled from 7 to 11 June and a sixth day is kept as a ‘reserve’ and will only be used if any of the five days get spoiled due to bad weather and the match reaches no conclusions by the end of Day 5.

4. Which ball will be used to play the WTC Final?

The Dukes’ ball will be used to play the WTC Final at ‘The Oval’. The ball is selected for use in test matches, top-level first-class cricket, and most premier-level leagues in England.

5. What are the weather forecasts for the WTC Final day?

The weather in London is expected to be clear through the first three days and Day 5 of the WTC Final. The ESPN reports suggest some likelihood of rain during Day 4, and the reserve day may come into play.

6. Who is playing for Team India?

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, and Suryakumar Yadav.

7. Who all are playing for Australia?

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (VC), Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Michael Neser.

Standby players: Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw

