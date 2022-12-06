WTC Final: England’s Win Over Pakistan May Help India Qualify For World Test Championship 2023 Final

WTC 2023 Final: Now, if India whitewashes Bangladesh, they can afford to lose a Test against Australia at home and still manage to make the finale.

WTC 2023 Final

Rawalpindi: The 17-year wait was surely worth it as Rawalpindi hosted an epic between Pakistan and England during the historic opening Test. While it seemed it was heading for a draw, things changed dramatically over the last two days and England emerged on top. England beat Pakistan by 74 runs to lessen the chances of the hosts making it to the World Test Championship 2023 final. Pakistan was primed to make the summit clash with five Tests at home against England and New Zealand. But it has increased Rohit Sharma-led India’s chances for sure.

Now, if India whitewashes Bangladesh, they can afford to lose a Test against Australia at home and still manage to make the finale.



