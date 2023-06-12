WTC final match: Gavaskar says Kohli should be questioned over shot selection

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian cricketer, Sunday came down heavily on Indian team, especially Virat Kohli, for poor shot selection and overall disappointing performance with the bat, which resulted in humiliating loss to Australia in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval during a run-chase of 444 runs.

While analysing the WTC final at The Oval, Gavaskar fumed over Kohli’s dismissal. He said perhaps Virat’s mind was occupied with reaching his half-century.

Gavaskar said, “It was a pretty ordinary shot. Outside the off stump. He was leaving till then. He flashes at one outside the off stump. Maybe he was conscious that he needed one run to reach his half century. It happens when you are nearing a milestone.”

“It happened to Jadeja. He played a delivery he shouldn’t have when he was (on) 48. Happened to Ajinkya Rahane who was on 46. He hadn’t played that shot all this while. Suddenly why do you play that shot? Because you are aware of that landmark.”

Gavaskar also criticised the former Indian skipper for his shot-selection.

“It was a bad shot. It was an ordinary shot. You are asking me about it, I think you should ask Kohli. What was that shot? That was a shot outside the off-stump. We talked so much about the fact that to win a match, you need a long inning. You need a century. How are you going to make a century if you are going to play a shot so far outside the off-stump,” the batting grate said on Star Sports.

Gavaskar said something should be done about the falling averages of star players like Virat, Rahane, Pujara , as it is costing the team big time.

“It does not matter what the other players’ averages are. We are talking about the Indian team now. The Indian players’ averages are falling, something has to be done. The batting is the one which is costing us. Why is it happening? That is something we need to look at. You bat well in India, you are the ‘dadas’ in India, but then, some of them falter outside,” said Gavaskar.

“Is the level of coaching not what you require? Is there not much of analysis about areas where you lack? Honest self-assessment is an absolute necessity after this. One team is going to win, one is going to lose. It is how you lose, that is the thing. That hurts.”

“We have also been knocked out. And we have been miserable. You cannot say that the current lot is beyond criticism. You have to be analytical about what happened out there. Was our approach right? Was our selection right? You cannot brush this under the carpet,” Gavaskar concluded.

Updated: 13 Jun 2023, 03:18 AM IST