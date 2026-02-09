CLEVELAND

/PRNewswire/ — WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media, LLC company, is proud to announce the winners of the. With nearly 50 submissions across the categories of Behavioral Health, Home Health & Home Care, Senior Housing & Senior Living, and Skilled Nursing, the dedication to innovation and creativity in marketing and advertising has never reached new heights. The program wasfrom across the care continuum, with expertise in sales, marketing, public relations, and more. WTWH Healthcare would like to give a special thanks to the following judges:Judges evaluated this year’s entries based on the campaign’s creativity, style and impact, quality, and goals and results. Each industry/category had first, second, and/or third place winners, classified by entries submitted by either provider or vendor organizations. “As healthcare organizations strive to meet rising demand and heightened consumer expectations, cutting-edge sales and marketing approaches have never been more crucial,” said Tim Mullaney, VP/Editorial Director of WTWH Healthcare. “The Aspect Awards shine a light on teams that are redefining how to reach and engage people, whether through inventive digital strategies, powerful storytelling or disciplined execution of proven tactics. This year’s honorees demonstrate just how much creativity and rigor are driving progress across the industry. We applaud their achievements.” WTWH Healthcare introduces the 2025 Aspect Marketing & Advertising Award winners in alphabetical order, sorted by industry, campaign category, provider or vendor organization, and campaign name:CHRWNPRBenjiLifeSkillsTheKeyBoldAgeCOFKRebrandTECTECWellSkyWellSkyRebrandBrookdaleVIUMSafelyYouMarkentumCareOneEverTrueRebrandingLCSRebrandingLCSRebrandingRoseVillaRoseVillaBrookdaleAspenwoodWellSkyWellSkyHealthCareRebrandingTo learn more about the Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards program, visit. SOURCE WTWH Media