Thursday, October 20, 2022
XBB Variant Likely To Be Most Contagious COVID Variant. What We Need To Know

New Delhi: In India, health authorities are concerned about a spike in COVID cases with just days ahead of Diwali. Scientists worry that COVID cases may see an uptick in the coming winter. Amid rising concern, Maharashtra became the first state in the country to report XBB variant cases. The state’s health department on Wednesday confirmed the presence of 18 XBB variant cases as it warned residents to mask up and get booster jab. XBB variant – a strain of Omicron – was first reported in Singapore where it saw a massive spike in the cases. Some experts say XBB variant may be the most contagious COVID variant as of now but there is no evidence that it can cause severe illness.Also Read – Maharashtra Reports 18 Cases of XBB Variant of Covid-19, BMC Issues Advisory | Details Here

XBB Variant – What We Need To Know

  • XBB COVID variant was first detected in Singapore in August. Since then, XBB variant has been reported in 17 countries across the world.
  • About 55 per cent of infection stemmed from the XBB strain – a hybrid of Omicron’s BA.2.75 and BJ.1 sub-variants – in Singapore, the country’s health department said.
  • There has been no evidence of XBB subvariant causing more severe illness than previous variants. XBB strain is also known as BA.2.10.
  • “Local data in the last two weeks shows that XBB cases are estimated to have a 30 per cent lower risk of hospitalisation compared to Omicron BA.5 variant cases,” Singapore’s health ministry said.
  • No increase in COVID-19 deaths have been observed over the past month in Singapore. XBB has reportedly demonstrated characteristics that it is dominating over all other sub-variants.
  • It has been detected in many parts of the world but in Singapore is rising very fast – within three weeks from nothing, it is now over half of all the daily cases, country’s Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

XBB variant can evade immunity?

Not much is known about XBB variant. This new variant may evade immunity as researchers in China have “found that XBB can elude the protective antibodies generated by a breakthrough BA.5 infection”, according to a report by Washington Post. Booster shots, however, remain the “best tool” to fight the disease and its mutations at this point.

Brief: Maharashtra reported cases of 18 XBB variant – a hybrid of Omicron’s BA.2.75 and BJ.1 sub-variants. Experts say XBB variant may be the most contagious COVID variant but there is no evidence to back that it may cause severe infection.





