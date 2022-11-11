Yashoda Samantha Ruth Prabhus Sci Fi Thriller Sold For THIS Whopping Price Pre Release

Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s science-fiction-thriller has been sold for a whopping amount pre-release.

Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all geared up for her theatrical release Yashoda and they buzz around the film is only getting bigger. The actor’s action-sequences and the thrill element in the movie is being hailed by fans. Also, the actor’s recent heartfelt post on her Myositis condition won netizens’ hearts for being honest and upfront on a sensitive issue. Her co-stars and followers lauded her as a brave person and wished she would come out stronger and healthier with sheer determination. Tollywood superstars Chiranjeevi and Jr NTR also sent their best wishes to Samantha. However, there has been hype around Yashoda trailer due to the fact that Samantha plays the titular role in the film. Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda had praised the trailer on his twitter handle. As per a recent report the movie has been sold to a whopping price pre-release.

YASHODA EARNS RS 55 CRORE PRE-RELEASE

According to a Janbharat Times report, Yashoda has a budget of Rs 30-35 Crore. According to Entertainment Industry tracker Ramesh Bala, the sci-fi thriller has already collected Rs 55 Crore from its digital, satellite, overseas, theatrical and Hindi dubbed rights. It is a big amount for a heroine-centric movie that to based on a dark theme. This surely is a positive sign for Samantha, making her one of the most bankable Tollywood actors.

CHECK OUT YASHODA’S PRE-RELEASE BUSINESS BREAK-UP:

Digital – Rs 24 Crore

– Rs 24 Crore Satellite – Rs 13 Crore

– Rs 13 Crore Hindi – Rs 3.5 Crore

– Rs 3.5 Crore Overseas – Rs 2.5 Crore

– Rs 2.5 Crore Theatrical – Rs 12 Crore

– Rs 12 Crore Total – Rs 55 Crore

Samantha will next be seen in director Gunasekhar’s period-drama Shakuntalam based on the popular classic play Shakuntala by Kalidasa.

For more updates on Samnatha Ruth Prabhu and Yashoda, check out this space at India.com.



