Friday, November 11, 2022
HomeNationalYashoda Samantha Ruth Prabhus Sci Fi Thriller Sold For THIS Whopping Price...
National

Yashoda Samantha Ruth Prabhus Sci Fi Thriller Sold For THIS Whopping Price Pre Release

admin
By admin
0
36


Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s science-fiction-thriller has been sold for a whopping amount pre-release.

Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Sci-Fi Thriller Sold For THIS Whopping Price Pre-Release
Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Sci-Fi Thriller Sold For THIS Whopping Price Pre-Release

Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all geared up for her theatrical release Yashoda and they buzz around the film is only getting bigger. The actor’s action-sequences and the thrill element in the movie is being hailed by fans. Also, the actor’s recent heartfelt post on her Myositis condition won netizens’ hearts for being honest and upfront on a sensitive issue. Her co-stars and followers lauded her as a brave person and wished she would come out stronger and healthier with sheer determination. Tollywood superstars Chiranjeevi and Jr NTR also sent their best wishes to Samantha. However, there has been hype around Yashoda trailer due to the fact that Samantha plays the titular role in the film. Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda had praised the trailer on his twitter handle. As per a recent report the movie has been sold to a whopping price pre-release.

YASHODA EARNS RS 55 CRORE PRE-RELEASE

According to a Janbharat Times report, Yashoda has a budget of Rs 30-35 Crore. According to Entertainment Industry tracker Ramesh Bala, the sci-fi thriller has already collected Rs 55 Crore from its digital, satellite, overseas, theatrical and Hindi dubbed rights. It is a big amount for a heroine-centric movie that to based on a dark theme. This surely is a positive sign for Samantha, making her one of the most bankable Tollywood actors.

CHECK OUT YASHODA’S PRE-RELEASE BUSINESS BREAK-UP:

  • Digital – Rs 24 Crore
  • Satellite – Rs 13 Crore
  • Hindi – Rs 3.5 Crore
  • Overseas – Rs 2.5 Crore
  • Theatrical – Rs 12 Crore
  • Total – Rs 55 Crore

Samantha will next be seen in director Gunasekhar’s period-drama Shakuntalam based on the popular classic play Shakuntala by Kalidasa.

For more updates on Samnatha Ruth Prabhu and Yashoda, check out this space at India.com.




Published Date: November 11, 2022 2:09 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Ramiz Raja Cites Imran Khan’s 1992 Speech Ahead Of Pakistan Vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final
Next article
NU fends off UST for finals berth in Super League
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Yashoda Samantha Ruth Prabhus Sci Fi Thriller Sold For THIS Whopping Price Pre Release

admin
By admin
0
36


Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s science-fiction-thriller has been sold for a whopping amount pre-release.

Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Sci-Fi Thriller Sold For THIS Whopping Price Pre-Release
Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Sci-Fi Thriller Sold For THIS Whopping Price Pre-Release

Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all geared up for her theatrical release Yashoda and they buzz around the film is only getting bigger. The actor’s action-sequences and the thrill element in the movie is being hailed by fans. Also, the actor’s recent heartfelt post on her Myositis condition won netizens’ hearts for being honest and upfront on a sensitive issue. Her co-stars and followers lauded her as a brave person and wished she would come out stronger and healthier with sheer determination. Tollywood superstars Chiranjeevi and Jr NTR also sent their best wishes to Samantha. However, there has been hype around Yashoda trailer due to the fact that Samantha plays the titular role in the film. Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda had praised the trailer on his twitter handle. As per a recent report the movie has been sold to a whopping price pre-release.

YASHODA EARNS RS 55 CRORE PRE-RELEASE

According to a Janbharat Times report, Yashoda has a budget of Rs 30-35 Crore. According to Entertainment Industry tracker Ramesh Bala, the sci-fi thriller has already collected Rs 55 Crore from its digital, satellite, overseas, theatrical and Hindi dubbed rights. It is a big amount for a heroine-centric movie that to based on a dark theme. This surely is a positive sign for Samantha, making her one of the most bankable Tollywood actors.

CHECK OUT YASHODA’S PRE-RELEASE BUSINESS BREAK-UP:

  • Digital – Rs 24 Crore
  • Satellite – Rs 13 Crore
  • Hindi – Rs 3.5 Crore
  • Overseas – Rs 2.5 Crore
  • Theatrical – Rs 12 Crore
  • Total – Rs 55 Crore

Samantha will next be seen in director Gunasekhar’s period-drama Shakuntalam based on the popular classic play Shakuntala by Kalidasa.

For more updates on Samnatha Ruth Prabhu and Yashoda, check out this space at India.com.




Published Date: November 11, 2022 2:09 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Ramiz Raja Cites Imran Khan’s 1992 Speech Ahead Of Pakistan Vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final
Next article
NU fends off UST for finals berth in Super League
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677