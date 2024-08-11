Home

‘Ye Sab Miley Hue Hain’: Farooq Abdullah Alleges ‘Collusion’ Between Army And Terrorists In Kashmir; Triggers Row | WATCH

The remarks by former chief minister Farooq Abdullah come amidst the backdrop of a rise in terror attacks in conflict-riddled Jammu and Kashmir over the past few months.

Farooq Abdullah has alleged a collusion between the Indian Army and terrorists on the borders in Jammu and Kashmir. (File)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah Sunday kicked up a political firestorm with his remarks on the recent surge in terror attacks in the Union Territory, alleging that the Indian Army and other armed forces are working in working hand in glove with terrorists and helping them infiltrate into Indian territory.

“We have massive deployment of troops on our border, possibly the largest in the world. And yet, terrorists continue to infiltrate into India, smuggle drugs across borders,” the National Conference supremo said while addressing party workers in Kishtwar district in northern Kashmir

“How can this happen despite a large deployment of the Army on the borders?,” Abdullah asked, adding “Ye sab miley hue hain (There is collusion between them).”

‘Very unfortunate’

Former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) termed Abdullah’s remarks on questioning the bravery and honesty of the Indian Army as “very unfortunate” .

“It is very unfortunate that he (Farooq) has questioned the valour and bravery of the Indian Army. This looks like he is questioning the countless sacrifices of our brave soldiers who lay down their lives for the nation,” a DPAP spokesperson said.

‘Only wanted answers’

Meanwhile, after Farooq’s comments triggered a storm, he issued a clarification claiming he only wanted answers from the BJP-led Centre on how hundreds of terrorists and truckloads of drugs are entering into India despite a massive deployment of troops on our borders with Pakistan and other neighbouring countries.

“How have the terrorists, which are around 200-300, come? From where have they come? Someone is responsible who is double-crossing…Who is dying- our Colonel, Major, and soldiers? How is all this happening? The central government should answer the entire nation. Even the Bangladesh border is porous now,” Farooq Abdullah told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah says, “…How have the militants which are around 200-300 come? From where have they come? Someone is responsible who is double-crossing…Who is dying- our Colonel, Major, and soldiers…How is all this happening?…Central… pic.twitter.com/Qh5m8aap1a — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2024

Terror attacks surge in J-K

Farooq Abdullah’s remarks come amidst the backdrop of a rise in terror attacks in conflict-riddled Jammu and Kashmir over the past few months.

A day earlier, on Saturday, two Army personnel and civilian lost their lives in an encounter between forces personnel and terrorists in the a dense forest area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Defence officials said the anti-terror operation the Ahlan Gagarmandu, located at an altitude of 10,000 feet, was underway for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

In July, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Lok Sabha that 28 people, including civilians and security personnel, were killed in 11 terror-related incidents and 24 counter-terror operations up to July 21 this year.












