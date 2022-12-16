HomeNationalYear Ender 2022: RRR To KGF 2, Superhit South India Films That...
National

Year Ender 2022: RRR To KGF 2, Superhit South India Films That Created A Magic On The Screen

By admin
0
32


Year ender 2022: RRR to KGF 2, here is a list of South Indian blockbuster movies that faded the magic of Bollywood and turned out to be blockbusters. Watch video to know the list.

Year Ender 2022: South Indian films have always charmed the audience with the exceptional storyline, acting and plot. And the year 2022 was indeed a great year for the south film industry. South Indian actors left no stones unturned to stun fans with their impeccable acting on the screens. All the south films that released this year dominated the box office with their amazing story line. Not just this, these films broke records of many Bollywood films at the box office leaving all the south Indian actors becoming the Pan India star with the amount of success they received for the films. So as the year ends, we have curated a list of best South Indian film that faded the magic of Bollywood and turned out to be blockbusters




Published Date: December 16, 2022 7:11 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleNEET UG 2023 Registration Date Expected Soon; Frequently Asked Questions
Next articleFrance Coach Didier Deschamps Opens up on Karim Benzema’s Availability For FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Against Argentina
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
32
Previous articleNEET UG 2023 Registration Date Expected Soon; Frequently Asked Questions
Next articleFrance Coach Didier Deschamps Opens up on Karim Benzema’s Availability For FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Against Argentina
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©