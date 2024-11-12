Yellowstone International Film Festival Announces Stellar Lineup of Global Cinema for its 5th Edition

The Yellowstone International Film Festival (YIFF) returns for its 5th edition, taking place from November 15 to 20, 2024, with a grand opening in Mumbai and an equally anticipated closing at DLF Promenade, New Delhi. This year, audiences in both cities can enjoy screenings running simultaneously at multiple venues, creating a unique and immersive cinematic experience. With over 2,490 film submissions from 120 countries, YIFF has selected 127 films that showcase powerful storytelling across a variety of genres, cultures, and themes.

Babil Khan Accepting his award at the closing night ceremony of Yellowstone International Film Festival 2023

The festival opens with the Indian premiere of Hema, a short film directed by Ritvik Dhavale and starring Rajshri Deshpande. Following this is Dead Dead Full Dead, a feature by Pratul Gaikwad featuring Swastika Mukherjee, fresh off its success at the 28th Fantasia Film Festival. The festival will close with Wakhri: One of a Kind, directed by Iram Parveen Bilal, a multiple award-winning film with a strong social message. Adding to the excitement, the lineup includes the anticipated Celebrating Laughter: The Life and Films of Colin Higgins, a documentary produced by Dolly Parton and directed by two-time Emmy-winner Nicholas Eliopoulos, celebrating the work of the legendary filmmaker behind American classics like “9 to 5.”

YIFF has grown into a respected platform for independent cinema that challenges perspectives and fosters global conversations. Since its inception, the festival has featured films from Cannes, Berlinale, SXSW, and other prestigious events, with a mix of Oscar-qualifying shorts, LGBTQI+ stories, and critically acclaimed international films.

This year’s lineup promises to be particularly compelling, with highlights such as Rrugs (On The Way), an Indian premiere from the Cannes winner and Toronto nominee, alongside documentaries like Breaking Silence, Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games, and The Orchestra Chuck Built, which will each make their mark on the festival. Additional acclaimed works include Mash Ville from Korea, The Blind Sea from Australia, and Berlin International Film Festival winner Caura Sana.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Festival Founder, Tushar Tyagi remarked, “The Yellowstone International Film Festival continues to grow in its mission to bring thought-provoking cinema to global audiences. This year’s selection reflects the diversity of voices and perspectives that make the festival a powerful platform for independent filmmakers.“

With screenings at Cinpolis Mumbai and Delhi, the 2024 Yellowstone International Film Festival promises to be a standout event, connecting film enthusiasts with world-class cinema and the filmmakers behind it.

For more information, please visit: yellowstoneinternationalfilmfestival.com.

Instagram link- www.instagram.com/yiff_net.