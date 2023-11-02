YES BANK and Cloud Ace India Team Up for Digital Transformation

YES BANK has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Accelerated Computing Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. (trading as “Cloud Ace India“), a leading provider of cloud solutions. The agreement signifies a pivotal step in YES BANKs commitment at facilitating tech innovation and global digital transformation. It also emphasizes the Bank’s endeavour of using advanced cloud tech and financial expertise to assist businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs. The goal is to improve customer convenience and security through cloud tech and provide tailored support to startups via YES Connect. YES Connect is a groundbreaking platform that serves as a one-stop solution for both existing and potential YES Bank customers. It empowers users to access basic banking services, and also discover a wide array of solutions offered by the Bank and its esteemed partners.

(Left to right) :

Mr. Shingo Ozawa – Marubeni India Private Limited, Mr. Sanil Chorinchath – YES BANK, Mr. Saburo Takahashi – Cloud Ace India

A fundamental element of this partnership revolves around the dedication to promote innovation through the delivery of state-of-the-art cloud solutions and financial services. By merging Cloud Aces proficiency in cloud infrastructure, backed by YES BANKs financial knowledge, the collaboration seeks to assist businesses in simplifying their processes, cutting expenses, and achieving efficient growth.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Sanjiv Roy, Country Head – Fee Based Products & Service Experience, YES BANK said, “Through relentless efforts and collaborations with burgeoning fintech players, YES BANK has been taking ahead its mantle of being the banker of choice for the startup community. Through this tie up with Cloud Ace India, we intend to offer cloud computing solutions to our customers, along with our suite of cutting edge banking solutions. This partnership aligns with the vision statement of our YES HeadStartup programme. YES HeadStartup is a programme curated for the flourishing startup ecosystem of the country. YES BANK aims to provide best-in class solutions for business and personal banking needs of the startups, founders and their employees.”

Mr. Saburo Takahashi, MD, Accelerated Computing Enterprise (Cloud Ace India), said, “We are thrilled to partner with YES Bank, a technology led bank. Together, we can provide comprehensive solutions that empower businesses to harness the full potential of cloud technology. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to driving digital transformation and innovation across industries in India.”

The partnership between YES BANK and Cloud Ace India is anticipated to bring about numerous substantial advantages for the corporate and startup community. These benefits include access to state-of-the-art technology, improved financial service efficiency, expedited digital transformation support for startups, and enhanced data security and cost savings. YES BANK and Cloud Ace India are committed to strengthening their partnership through teamwork, knowledge exchange, and ongoing innovation. Together, they aim to create a thriving business environment for all sizes of enterprises.

About YES BANK

YES BANK is a full-service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services, and technology-driven digital offerings, catering to retail, MSME, and corporate clients. YES BANK operates its investment banking, merchant banking, and brokerage businesses through YES SECURITIES, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank. Headquartered in Mumbai, it has a Pan-India presence including an IBU at GIFT City and a Representative Office in Abu Dhabi.

About Accelerated Computing Enterprise (Cloud Ace India)

Cloud Ace Group is a leading solution provider for Google Cloud and Google Workspace solutions, helping businesses adopt Google Cloud Platform™ï¸, including migration, development, integration, maintenance, and billing services and has won Google Partner of the Year awards numerous times. With over 600 Google Cloud Certifications and 12 Google Cloud Specializations, Cloud Ace provides solutions in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT. Headquartered in Japan, it has offices in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Germany, South Africa, the USA, Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines and India.

For more information, please visit Cloud Ace Indias website at c-ace.in