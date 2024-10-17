YÊU Cosmetics Set to Disrupt Premium Makeup Segment with TecCos Revolution

The brand aims to capture 5-7% of Indias premium cosmetics market within six months.

YU Cosmetics, India’s first TecCos (technology backed cosmetics) company, is set to foray into the beauty market. The brainchild of Jharkhand-based sister-brother duo Simran and Shivam Bagga, YU is on a mission to revolutionize the premium beauty market by offering science-backed solutions for diverse skin types, specifically curated for Indian consumers.

Simran Bagga, Founder of YU Cosmetics Introducing the Brand

YU has carefully devised each product after two years of extensive research, testing and innovation, aimed at tackling common problems of the modern day such as oxidation, fading pigment, etc. Its trademarked concept, TecCos, represents the future of beauty – a set of cutting-edge, science-backed formulas tailored to specific skin types. Each product is designed to work harmoniously with the skin, providing solutions that are as individual as the people who use them. In line with the skin-first approach to makeup, YU has also integrated an interactive virtual assistant, Grace. A creation of artificial intelligence (AI), Grace will offer a scientific perspective on common makeup challenges.

Within the first six months of its launch, YU aims to capture 5-7% of Indias premium cosmetics market, with a projected revenue of INR 6-7 crore over the next one year. As it expands its product portfolio and taps newer markets, the brand aspires to touch INR 15-20 crore revenue in two years.

“At its core, YU believes that beauty is unique to everyone and that one-size-fits-all products do not cater to the individual needs of consumers. Each product in YU’s line, including our lipsticks and blush, is infused with skincare benefits. More than just enhancing appearance, our mission is to empower people to feel confident in their skin. It’s the journey from self- discovery to self-love, assisted by a deep understanding of skin science,” said Simran Bagga, founder, YU Cosmetics.

YU has launched two products, a blush and lip duo, which are vegan, free of parabens, sulfates and artificial fragrances. Each product has been specifically designed with a skin-first approach, containing a concoction of essential oils such as calendula oil, macadamia oil and many more, apart from offering sun protection and hydration.

“Our products arent just makeup; theyre a celebration of individuality. Weve crafted each item to empower you, enhance your natural beauty, and inspire confidence in every brushstroke,” added Simran Bagga.

As it debuts in India, YU is committed to empowering users with personalized, scientifically-supported products, with a broader vision of global expansion to promote inclusivity and self- love. The products can be purchased directly from the website, but will also be available soon on online marketplaces.