‘Yoga Is Cure For All Diseases’: Baba Ramdev On International Yoga Day 2024

#WATCH | Haridwar: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev says, “Yoga is the cure for all diseases and problems of society…I urge everyone to practise Yoga daily…In the past 10 years, Yoga has made progress…” https://t.co/YVazbHAwnu pic.twitter.com/bX0uGpRsy3

— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024