Yogi Adityanath Visits AIIMS In Rishikesh, Uttarakhand To Enquire About His Mother’s Health

Yogi Adityanath visited the AIIMS in Rishikesh to check on his mother, Gayatri Devi.

Rishikesh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives at AIIMS Rishikesh to visit his mother to enquire about her health, in Rishikesh, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Yogi Adityanath Visits AIIMS: On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh to check on his mother, Gayatri Devi, who was receiving eye treatment there, according to hospital sources.

While at the hospital for approximately three hours, Adityanath also visited the individuals injured in the Rudraprayag road accident that resulted in 15 tourists’ deaths on Saturday. He assured the injured of all possible assistance from the Uttar Pradesh government.

Several victims of the Rudraprayag accident were residents of Noida, Mathura, and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Gayatri Devi earlier on Saturday to inquire about her health from the attending doctors.

