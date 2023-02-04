You Can Light A Fire Easily In Case Of Emergency By Using This Simple Trick Watch Viral Video
It is an easy way to light up a fire. It can come in handy in the case of an emergency.
Viral Video: Fire is a vital part of our lives, in fact, our very survival depends on this discovery by humans thousands of years ago. Also, fire is one thing that separates humans from other species. Human beings know the use of fire and are also well aware of the dangers it can pose in certain situations. Many units, like the military and survival guides, teach people how to create or produce fire if they are stuck in some uninhabited, deserted place so that they can survive till the time of being rescued. One of the best examples is the 2000 movie Cast Away starring Tom Hanks and Helen Hunt and directed by Robert Zemeckis.
The viral video that we are sharing shows how to light up a fire using dry leaves, a pencil cell, and a chewing gum wrapper. The video shows a bowl with a few dry leaves and a man who takes a pencil cell and cuts across the chewing gum wrapper in a particular way. Then he connects both the poles of the cell with the wrapper and touches it to the dry leaves that catch fire.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
How to start a fire with a battery and gum wrapper pic.twitter.com/dGw2Q3A7TA
— HOW TO… (@inwhatwayz) February 3, 2023
Published Date: February 4, 2023 8:11 PM IST
