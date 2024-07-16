Home

You Can Soon Order Liquor Through Swiggy, Bigbasket, Zomato And Blinkit

It seems that popular online businesses like Swiggy, BigBasket, and Zomato, could soon be delivering alcohol. They appear to be starting with drinks such as beer, wine, and liqueurs.

People will soon be able to order liquor and low-alcohol drinks like beer, wine, and liqueurs through food delivery platforms such as Swiggy, BigBasket, and Zomato. Major states such as Delhi, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Karnataka, Haryana, and Kerala are running pilot projects for it, Economic Times reported, citing industry executives in the know.











