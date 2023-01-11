You Cannot Compare Virat With Sachin, Gautam Gambhir After Kohli 73rd International Hundred Against Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

Home

Ex India international Gambhir is very particular about the Virat Kohli-Sachin Tendulkar debate.

(Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli made his way into the history books yet again after he equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 45 ODI centuries with his 73rd international ton in India’s 67-run win over Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday.

After he equalled the great Sachin Tendulkar’s record, former India international and Kohli’s teammate Gambhir was all in praise for the ex India skipper but also added that Virat cannot be compared with Sachin as the latter played in a different era where 5 players were not inside the 30-yard circle.

“You can’t compare Virat with Sachin. In Sachin’s era there weren’t 5 players inside the 30-yard circle,” Gambhir said to Star Sports.

Gambhir also hit back at Sri Lanka’s ordinary bowling in the 1st ODI as India racked up 373 runs against the Asian Champions. In one word, it was very disappointing for the former KKR skipper to see the Lankan Lions’ bowling outing.

“It was pretty ordinary bowling. The top three of the Indian batting line-up have got lots and lots of runs behind them. Rohit and Kohli obviously, Shubman also has the ability to get so many runs in international cricket. And how easy it was for Rohit and Shubman to get runs today. That was a surprise for me. You have to be consistent and Sri Lanka’s bowling outing was very very disappointing for me,” Gambhir said after the first innings.

On being named Player of the Match, Kohli stated that his preparation and intent has always remained the same irrespective of the format. “I don’t think there was anything different. My preparation and intent always stay the same and I just kept backing my intent. As I said during the mid-innings break, it was very close to the template I play with. I also understood we needed an extra 25-30 runs,” he said at the post-match presentation.



