Fake Call Alert: You Could Be Duped By Callers Impersonating As Government Officials, Details Inside

The DoT had also issued an advisory about WhatsApp calls from foreign-origin mobile numbers.

Fake Call Alert: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, Government of India on Wednesday issued an advisory to citizens not to take fake calls wherein callers are threatening to disconnect their mobile numbers or their mobile numbers are being misused in some illegal activities.

Cybercriminals through such calls try to threaten or steal personal information to carry out cyber-crime/financial frauds. The DoT/TRAI does not authorize anyone to make such call on its behalf and has advised people to stay vigilant and report such fraud communications at ‘Chakshu – Report Suspected Fraud Communications’ facility of the Sanchar Saathi portal www.sancharsaathi.gov.in/sfc.

Such proactive reporting helps DoT in the prevention of misuse of telecom resources for cybercrime, financial fraud, etc.

The DoT also advises citizens to report at cyber-crime helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in in case of already a victim of cyber-crime or financial fraud.

Various measures have been taken to combat suspected fraud communications and to curb cybercrime activities.

Under CHAKSHU facility, 52 Principal Entities, involved in sending malicious and phishing SMSs to the citizens have been blacklisted.

700 SMS content templates have been deactivated. 348 mobile handsets blacklisted on pan- India basis across all telecom operators.

10,834 suspected mobile numbers flagged for re-verification to the telecom operators out of which 8272 mobile connections disconnected failing re-verification till 30th April 2024.

1.86 lakh mobile handsets blocked on pan India basis for involvement in cybercrime/financial frauds.

Advisories have been issued on a regular basis for the public to create awareness on fake notices impersonating DoT/TRAI, suspected fraud communications and malicious calls via press, SMS, and social media.







