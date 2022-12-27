Bharat Jodo Yatra: At a time when people are wrapped in multiple layers of woollen clothes to beat the harsh winters of Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is seen walking around in biting cold just

‘You Don’t Ask Farmer, Poor Kids…’, RaGa on Braving Biting Cold in Polo T-shirts

Bharat Jodo Yatra: At a time when people are wrapped in multiple layers of woollen clothes to beat the harsh winters of Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is seen walking around in biting cold just wearing a white polo t-shirt. Delhi woke up to a shivering Monday (December 27), but what caught the attention of people was Rahul paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial wearing just a t-shirt. Moreover, he even was spotted barefoot as he paid tributes to the former PMs— Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On Monday morning, the temperature recorded in Delhi was 7 degrees Celsius.

DOESN’T RAHUL GANDHI FEEL COLD?

The former Congress president has been walking through many seasons across multiple states and union territories. People have been wondering why the leader is walking in a T-shirt in this biting cold. However, yesterday, Gandhi answered that question as the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered and marched through Delhi.

While addressing a gathering near the Red Fort, Rahul raised the matter and said,”They keep asking me how I do not feel cold. But they do not ask the farmer, the worker, poor children, this question.”

“I have walked 2,800 km, but I believe that is not a big deal. Farmers walk so much every day; as do farm labourers, factory workers – all of India, in fact.”

SALMAN KHURSHID LIKENS RAHUL TO LORD RAM FOR BRAVING DELHI COLD

Veteran leader Salman Khurshid claimed that Rahul is like a yogi doing his ‘tapasya’ with focus. “Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-Shirts (for his Bharat Jodo yatra). He is like a yogi doing his ‘tapasya’ with focus,” ANI quoted Khurshid as saying at a press conference.

“Lord Ram’s ‘khadau’ goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes the ‘khadau’ and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the ‘khadau’ in UP. Now that ‘khadau’ has reached UP, Ram ji (Rahul Gandhi) will also come,” said Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

CONGRESS, BJP SPAR OVER RAHUL’s ‘₹41,000’ T-shirt

In September, the Bharatiya Janata Party had taken a dig at Rahul by suggesting that a T-shirt he wore during the ongoing “Bharat Jodo Yatra” cost more than ₹41,000. “Bharat, dekho,” (India, look), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tweeted from its handle and posted two pictures, one of Mr. Gandhi and the other showing the price of a T-shirt similar to the one he was wearing. The Burberry T-shirt cost ₹41,257, it claimed.



