‘You Maybe A Celebrity But…’: Jagdeep Dhankar ‘Schools’ Jaya Bachchan In Heated Rajya Sabha Face-Off | WATCH

Responding to the Samajwadi MP’s accusation, Jagdeep Dhankhar told Jaya Bachchan that she might be a celebrity, but everyone in the House needs to understand the need of maintaining decorum.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan were involved in a heated exchange in the House on Friday. (ANI/FILE)

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar schooled Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan as the two engaged in heated face-off in the House on Friday after she accused the Vice President of addressing her in an “unacceptable” tone and demanded an apology.

“I am an artist. I understand body language and expressions. Your tone is not right. We are your colleagues, but your tone is unacceptable,” Bachchan said while speaking in the Rajya Sabha, demanding an apology from Dhankhar.

Responding to the Samajwadi MP’s accusation, Dhankhar told Jaya Bachchan that she might be a celebrity, but everyone in the House needs to understand the need of maintaining decorum.

However, the Chairman’s response triggered Opposition members who sided with Bachchan and protested against Dhankar.

Losing his cool at the protests by the Opposition MPs, Dhankar accused warned Bachchan to accept decorum in the House and accused the MPs of attempting to “destabilising the nation”

“Jaya ji you have earned a great reputation. You know an actor is subject to the director. I do not want to repeat myself every day. I don’t want to do schooling. You are talking about my tone? Enough of this. You may be anybody but you have to understand the decorum. You can be a celebrity but must accept decorum,” an angry Dhankar shot back at the actor-politician.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reacted to Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’s statement, says, “You have earned a great reputation. You know, an actor is subject to the director. You have not seen what I see from here every day…” #Jayabachchan pic.twitter.com/MWd9WnqRgh — sansadflix (@sansadflix) August 9, 2024

The Vice-President asked the Opposition MPs to stop protesting and take their seats but they did not heed.

“I have to take action and tackle the situation now,” Dhankar said as he accused the Opposition of making attempts to “destabilise the nation”.

Watch: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reacted to Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’s statement, says, “You have earned a great reputation. You know, an actor is subject to the director. You have not seen what I see from here every day…” pic.twitter.com/ozwXADQbpd — IANS (@ians_india) August 9, 2024

Following the heated exchange between Jagdeep Dhankhar and Jaya Bachchan , all Opposition MPs, including Bachchan staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha.

Later, talking to reporters outside the House, Bachchan said she objected to the tone used by the Rajya Sabha Chairman and sought an apology.

“I objected to the tone used by the Chair. We are not school children. Some of us are senior citizens. I was upset with the tone and especially when the Leader of Opposition stood up to speak, he switched off the mike. How can you do this? You have to allow the Leader of Opposition to speak,” the Samajwadi MP said.

Bachchan alleged that Dhankhar uses “unparliamentary words” every time he addresses the Opposition MPs.

“You are a nuisance, ‘Buddhiheen’. He said you may be a celebrity, I do not care. I am not asking him to care. I am saying I am a member of Parliament. This is my fifth term. I know what I am saying. The way things are being spoken in Parliament these days, nobody has ever spoken before. I want an apology,” she added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda, has moved a censure motion against Jaya Bachchan.











