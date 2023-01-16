You Only Have 7.53 Seconds To Find The Car In This Optical Illusion Go For It
Trust, you had fun with this puzzle. We will get you more interesting ones.
Find the car: We have come across many puzzles and optical illusions that play and challenge our intellect and leave us with a confused mind. But it is a different kind of joy to solve them. These puzzles and illusions are mostly in pictorial form like sketches, graphics, and drafts. They make us think hard as we try to solve them, and many times irritate us. Even then, we pick up the challenges that are posed to us.
This time around it is a sketch in colour and looks like a normal drawing. But it is not so. The picture is shared by Bright Side and it shows a bathroom. The challenge is to spot a toy car inside the bathroom. Whatever your age is, you try to crack this and if you do it in a short time span, pat yourself on the back.
You have got only 8 seconds to find the toy car.
HERE YOU GO
So, were you able to achieve the goal in the stipulated time?
THE HINT
Look inside the shower cubicle.
HERE IS THE SOLUTION
Of course, how could we leave you high and dry without sharing the solution? After all, we are very friendly!
Published Date: January 16, 2023 3:44 PM IST
