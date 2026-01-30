Home

Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat trains ticket cancellation rule: You will get zero refund if you cancel confirmed tickets on these trains; check details here

No refund will be given if a confirmed ticket of Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat Train is cancelled within eight hours of the train’s scheduled departure.

Vande Bharat train

Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat Trains cancellation: Booking a ticket on India’s premium trains just got riskier for last-minute planners. In a bid to curb sudden cancellations and improve seat use, Indian Railways has introduced stricter ticket cancellation rules for Vande Bharat Sleeper Express and Amrit Bharat II trains. Under the new norms, passengers cancelling confirmed tickets close to departure may lose the entire fare, marking a major shift from earlier rules. Here are all the details you need to know about Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat Trains ticket cancellation rule.

In the recent update, the Railway Ministry has notified the revised rules on January 16 through amendments to the Railway Passengers (Cancellation of Ticket and Refund of Fare) Rules, 2015.

Revised guidelines of the Indian Railways of train tickets

As per the revised guidelines of the Indian Railways, no refund will be given if a confirmed ticket of Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat Train is cancelled within eight hours of the train’s scheduled departure. If a passenger cancels more than 72 hours before departure, a cancellation charge of 25 per cent of the fare will apply. Earlier, even passengers on premium trains were eligible for partial refunds if they cancelled up to four hours before departure. However, now, no refund will be given if a confirmed ticket of Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat Train is cancelled within eight hours of the train’s scheduled departure.

Why should commuters be cautious while booking Vande Bharat Sleeper and Amrit Bharat II trains?

Therefore, the passengers travelling on Vande Bharat Sleeper and Amrit Bharat II trains should be extra cautious while booking tickets. The new cancellation policy has been established to reflect the Railways’ new procedure for reserving seats for trains, which is being completed 8 hours before train departures, compared to the previous norm of 4 hours prior to train departures.