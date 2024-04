Young boy dressed like UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Him in Uttarakhand Roorkee

On Saturday, the chief minister addressed a poll rally in Haldwani. During his speech, CM Yogi Adityanath promised “jail or jahannum (hell)” for those criminals targetting women and traders.

File Photo (ANI)

Roorkee: A young boy dressed like Yogi Adityanath met the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee on Sunday. Yogi was in the state to address a public rally ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

#WATCH | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Uttarakhand: A young boy dressed like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets him in Roorkee. The CM addressed a public rally here. pic.twitter.com/DXTwRJhm52 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

On Saturday, the chief minister addressed a poll rally in Haldwani. During his speech, CM Yogi Adityanath promised “jail or jahannum (hell)” for those criminals targetting women and traders. Yogi underscored the intertwined relationship between UP and Uttarakhand, which was one state until 2000, asserting that criminals would not find refuge in Uttarakhand after perpetrating crimes in UP.