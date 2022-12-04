Doctors say that the young man was brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition and was declared dead.

Young Man Collapses While Walking On Road, Dies In Meerut | VIDEO INSIDE

Young Man Collapses: The video of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In the video, the young man who was on the road with his friends suddenly falls down holding his head. Doctors say that the young man was brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition and was declared dead. The whole incident was captured on the CCTV installed outside the house. It is clearly visible in the footage that the boy suddenly falls and collapses.

The video is of street number three of Ahmed Nagar in Kidwai Nagar of Meerut. This incident is said to have occurred on December 2. It can be seen in the video that at around 10.30 pm, four youths are going through the street talking to each other. Then suddenly a young man wearing a dark blue hoodie sneezes first and holds his head. After this, he keeps his hands on his throat as if something is stuck in his throat.

The young man falls on the road as soon as he walks four steps ahead. His friends do not understand anything. Then try to wake him up, but the young man does not get up. His friends immediately run away and bring the bike and take their friend to the hospital. In the hospital, after checking the boy’s pulse, the doctor declares him dead.



