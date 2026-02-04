COLUMBIA, S.C.

Feb. 4, 2026

[email protected]

/PRNewswire/ — Sunmed | Your CBD Store owners across South Carolina are urging state legislators to pursue responsible regulation rather than prohibition, in response to proposed legislation, H.3924 and H.4758, which would ban access to hemp and CBD-derived wellness products for tens of thousands of South Carolinians. Sunmed stores are locally owned and independently operated small businesses that serve as important economic contributors in their communities. Collectively, Sunmed store owners in South Carolina contribute more than, including sales and payroll taxes and business licensing fees, and. Owners estimate that more thanas part of their regular wellness routines. Recently introduced bills,would dramatically alter the legal landscape for hemp and CBD products in South Carolina. Both billsand H.4758 would establish a comprehensive ban on all hemp and CBD-derived consumable products, effectively eliminating consumer access to a wide range of non-intoxicating hemp and CBD wellness products, including gummies, tinctures, water-soluble products, and even certain topicals. For many South Carolina residents, access to safe, tested hemp and CBD products plays an important role in supporting wellness goals such as improved sleep, pain management, increased energy, and overall quality of life. Eliminating access to these products removes an important option for consumers seeking alternatives to traditional pharmaceuticals. In addition to denying Palmetto constituents access to hemp and CBD, these extreme and unreasonable laws will deprive thousands of independent and small business owners of their means to make a living and cause major harm to an already weak small business retail economy. A ban on hemp and CBD means that most, if not all retail establishments merchandising these products will be out of business or significantly downsize their operations. This is most likely to lead to huge employment losses, drastic loss of tax contributions to local and state treasuries, unfavorable impacts on commercial real estate, and broader economic consequences for communities that depend on small business activity and retail foot traffic. Sunmed store owners emphasize that prohibition is unnecessary to achieve consumer protection. Many states have successfully implemented comprehensive regulatory frameworks that prioritize consumer safety without resorting to outright bans.. Sunmed | Your CBD Store owners, along with other responsible hemp and CBD retailers, respectfully urge South Carolina legislators to adopt fair, balanced policies that protect consumers, support small businesses, and maintain reasonable access to safe, regulated hemp and CBD products. As an example, H.3924 could be amended to regulate hemp and CBD consumables in a manner similar to hemp beverages, ensuring robust testing and labeling requirements while allowing consumers to continue purchasing these products from local, small business retailers.Patrick ShatzerSunmed | Your CBD StoreSunmed | Your CBD Store, an affiliate of Sunflora, Inc., is the largest hemp retailer in the United States and the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp-derived Sunmed products. With over 210+ locations nationwide across 35 states, the brand provides a premium in-store experience, offering access to more than 150 non-pharmaceutical wellness formulas, including clinically proven sleep gummies, pain relief topicals, USDA-certified organic oil tinctures, and CBD products for pets. Through in-store education, community involvement, and pioneering clinical research, Sunmed strives to empower modern wellness and enhance lives with natural, science-backed products. Learn more at. SOURCE SunFlora