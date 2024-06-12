‘Your Silence And Narendra Modi Have Made You And RSS Irrelevant’: Congress To Mohan Bhagwat

Home

‘Your Silence And Narendra Modi Have Made You And RSS Irrelevant’: Congress On Mohan Bhagwat’s Address

Mohan Bhagwat had expressed concern over the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Congress Attacks RSS: Congress, the principal opposition party in the 18th Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 12 June 2024, claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has become “irrelevant” and the Constitution, democracy and society do not need the Sangh or its chief Mohan Bhagwat as they can protect themselves.

Mohan Bhagwat’s Public Address

The Congress party responded to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s initial public speech following the establishment of the coalition government at the Centre.

During a training session for RSS volunteers in Nagpur on Monday, 10 June, Bhagwat discussed various significant matters, such as the violence in Manipur and the recent Lok Sabha elections.

‘You Reap What You Sow’

Pawan Khera, the Congress’ media and publicity head said, “Mohan Bhagwat ji, you reap what you sow. The fault is not of the soil, the fault is of the gardener.

“When farmers were facing the wrath of the weather and police just outside the capital, you were silent. When a Dalit girl was raped and murdered in Hathras, you were silent. When the rapists of Bilkis Bano were released and your ideological brothers welcomed them, you were silent. When Dalits were being urinated upon, you were silent. When Pehlu Khan and Akhlaq were killed, you were silent. When Kanhaiya Lal’s killers’ links with the BJP were exposed, you were silent.

“Your silence and Narendra Modi have made you and the Sangh irrelevant. You’ve been made irrelevant by Amit Shah and the BJP. Your last chance was when the BJP leaders were talking about changing the Constitution, you should have spoken out but you remained silent.”

“What is the use of speaking now?” asked Khera.

‘Constitution, Democracy, And Society Do Not Need RSS Or Mohan Bhagwat’

The Constitution, democracy and this society do not need the RSS or Bhagwat as they can “protect and reboot” themselves, he asserted.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also hit out at Bhagwat and posted on X a Hindi couplet by Kabir: “‘Karta raha so kyon kiya, ab kari kyon pachtaye, boye pedh babool ka, amua kahan se paye’ (loosely translating to ‘you shall reap what you shall sow’).”

भागवत जी, याद है वह संत कबीर का दोहा करता रहा सो क्यों किया, अब करी क्यों पछताए |

बोये पेड़ बबूल का, अमुआ कहाँ से पाए || पर कहते हैं न अब पछताए होत क्या जब चिड़िया चुग गई खेत। https://t.co/wWvXglskfp — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 12, 2024

Mohan Bhagwat’s Concern Over Manipur, Stress On Unity

Mohan Bhagwat expressed concerns about the ongoing violence in Manipur, emphasizing that the situation in the conflict-ridden northeastern state should be given priority. While addressing RSS trainees at the ‘Karyakarta Vikas Varg- Dwitiya’ programme’s conclusion at Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan in Reshimbagh, Nagpur, he remarked that societal conflicts are detrimental and underscored the importance of unity among India’s diverse communities, which, despite their diversity, are understood to be one and indivisible.

