Zakir Khan on Naming Tathastu Koi Upar Asaman Mein Hai

Zakir Khan’s show gave the audience glimpses of what it’s like to grow up in a joint family in Tathastu all while maintaining his distinct sense of comedic timing.

Zakir Khan‘s Tathastu provided audiences with a lot of laughs and a few heartwarming moments. The star comedian took the audience on a humorous journey during the show while correspondingly offering them a glimpse of a less polished and more vulnerable side of his life. Zakir Khan talked to India.com exclusively about the idea and concept behind the entertaining show. He also told us how Tathastu started with a limited crowd of 10 to 15 people and eventually rose to a global platform.

ZAKIR KHAN ON THE NAME TATHASTU

Zakir Khan revealed the idea behind the name ‘Tathasthu,’ and said, “Yeh lafz mujhe bohot pasand hai, mujhe jabse mene bachpan mein suna hai tabse bohot pasand hai. Jesa kaha usko vese mana bhi hai usko. Jesa kaha hai vese hojayega toh bohot saari cheezein aisi hai apne baarein mein, jo mera manna hai, apne baarein mein acha-acha kehna chaiye haina? Koi upar aasaman mein hota hai jo aapki baat sunnkar kehdeta hai Tathastu. Manifestation ke baarein mein actually.”

ZAKIR KHAN TALKS ABOUT HOW TATHASTU STARTED

Zakir Khan is grabbing all the eyeballs with his latest showcase ‘Tathastu’. The comic artist told how this show, close to his heart, started. He said, “2019 mein mene yeh shuru kiya tha yeh fir beech mein lockdown lag gaya, fir 2020 mei fir 2021 mei thoda sa kiya fir lockdown lag gya fir 21 ke baadh se mene yeh show karna shuru kiya mene aur uske baadh se…”

“Pehle mujhe laga tha ki mein 10-15 logo mein hi karungi mein yeh. Aur jab mene yeh kam kam logo mein kiya, jin logo ne dekha toh unn logo ne uska itna shor machaya ki uska duniya mein sabka hogya ki arre tathastu kab karoge, tathastu kab karoge toh I was forced to do it to bigger rooms.”

“Toh mujhe yeh nahi pata tha ki woh bade rooms mein kiya jaa sakta hai toh jab mein New York gaya toh, waha jab mene response dekha tathastu ka, one of the most prestigious halls – Beacon Theatres mein kiya tha mene. Haan tab mujhe laga ki taiyaar hogya show, ab isko kiya jaa sakta hai, ” he concluded.

Zakhir Khan’s Tathastu made its exclusive Prime Video debut on On December 1, 2022. The comedian has worked with Amazon Prime Video in shows like Kaksha Gyarvi and Haq Se Single previously.

