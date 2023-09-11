Zalon: The Ultimate Game Changer in the Salon Business of India

A first-of-its-kind digital platform, Zalon is a forerunner in streamlining the management of salons and enhancing customer services. With 450 salons, 70+ leading brands and over 10 plus retailers, Zalon is here to change the face of the Indian beauty business. Starting in 2022, Zalon has successfully removed the layers and clutter from the beauty industry by bringing together salons, brands, and other stakeholders on one digital platform.

Zalon: The Ultimate Game Changer in the Salon Business

Speaking about the meteoric change in the beauty industry Mr. Ayush Ahuja, Co-founder & CEO, Zalon said, “It is time that the beauty industry gets organized, and only technology can provide the much-needed solutions. Zalon offers 360-degree solutions to salons along with keeping customer engagement at an all-time high.

Our SaaS offerings make salon management seamless. From end-to-end salon management including product procurement, order and expenditure tracking, staff schedule management, and customer appointments to sales reporting and analytics, Zalon is the perfect one-stop solution for salons.”

It is with the digitalization of salon management, that salon owners now have the time to focus on customer services which is a big gain for the beauty industry. Customers can now book their appointments online and are also informed about the trends and services being offered by the salons. Push notifications, social media, and email notifications are used to keep the customer informed and engaged. Zalon with its SaaS app phenomenally helped to de-clutter the procurement process by bringing all the leading brands and salons together on one platform.

The Zalon app, which is available both in iOS and Android versions, has a proven track record of increasing the revenue of its partners by attracting more clients and improving customer retention through various loyalty programs. With digitalization and ongoing technology enhancement, the Indian salon industry is now future-ready.

About Zalon

Zalon, a first-of-its-kind digital platform, is set to revolutionize the beauty industry in more ways than one. Offering the latest technology solutions to salons across India is transforming the way the beauty industry has been functioning.

Founded by young visionaries Ayush Ahuja and Sunil Khatri in 2022, with the aim of digitizing the 21.60 B USD beauty industry in India, Zalon is already setting a new benchmark in the industry. Marked with high sophistication, incomparable excellence and exemplary client experience, Zalon is here to redefine the beauty experience for salons and customers just the same.

In a short span of time, the Zalon has made a mark for itself in providing a one-of-its-kind, distinctive digitally enabled procurement solution for salons. Clients & customers of every Salon which is connected to us through our SaaS app can now find all authentic brands across several categories at the best price on one platform and are updated and informed of beneficial deals and offers, all this with the assurance of on-time delivery and tracking facility ensuring Quality, Quantity and Price.

Zalon is also being lauded for offering data-driven efficiency, short-term credit facilities, unmatched discounts from renowned brands and quality assurance to its clients. This is an advanced breakthrough in overcoming the drawbacks and complications faced by many mid-level and small-size salons.

Finally, Zalon is pioneering an incredible SaaS offering for salons in the Indian Beauty Industry. Beginning from staff management to providing exceptional services to customers, the app also aids in customer service management, push notifications & reminders, catalogue management, order management, payment digitalization and payment tracking. Not only operations, it also helps its clients with effective Social Media Marketing and management with robust strategies including Customer Profiling and keeping a close track of KPIs for optimal customer engagement. Influencer Marketing Management efforts are maximized to promote the expansion of the brand on Social Media platforms for increased reach and popularity.

