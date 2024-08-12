Zee Bangla Launches One More Matinee Show, ‘Kajal Nadir Jole’

Zee Bangla, a prominent name in Bengali Entertainment Channels, is set to tug at the heartstrings of the viewers with its latest offering, Kajal Nadir Jole. Premiering on 12th August, 2024, Kajal Nadir Jole, produced by Organinc Studios, promises to take the audience on a captivating journey that delves deep into the complexities of love, marriage and family secrets.

Kajol Nodir Jole brings to life the emotional struggle of Kankabati, portrayed by Arunima Halder, a talented dancer torn between societal expectations and her true desires. Deeply in love with Samujwal, played by Mainak Banerjee, a popular singer in the college where she studies, Kankabati’s attempts to get closer to him after college are thwarted, leading her into a loveless marriage with a temperamental husband, played by Anindya Chatterjee, and a scheming mother-in-law. Uncovering a dark family conspiracy, Kankabati must navigate deception and secrets to decide whether to endure her troubled marriage or pursue her love for Samujwal.

“Afternoons are set to become even more exciting as Zee Bangla proudly introduces our second afternoon slot show, Kajol Nodir Jole. This captivating story intricately weaves themes of love, betrayal, and the courage to make life-altering decisions. The show promises to deliver an engaging and memorable experience for our audience.” stated Mr Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer – East, North, and Premium Cluster, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

“Kajol Nodir Jole is one such story that not only will entertain but also touch the soul. Kankabati’s tale of love, dedication and determination is weaved with utmost care so that the viewers will be able to connect on a deeply emotional level. We believe this show will leave a lasting impact and resonate with audiences far and wide” said Ms Navnita Chakraborty, Business Head – ZEE Bangla.

Kajal Nadir Jole, directed by Dipankar De will be airing from Monday to Saturday, starting 12th August, 2024 at 2 pm on Zee Bangla.

About Zee Bangla:

Zee Bangla is a leading Indian general entertainment pay television channel broadcasting in Bengali. Owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises, it pioneered Bengali-language satellite television in India, launching officially on 15th September 1999. The channel, initially Alpha Bangla, was rebranded as Zee Bangla on 28th March 2005, with its HD version launching on 20th November 2016.