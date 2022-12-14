Zee Bangla Launches ‘Tomar Khola Haowa’

Zee Bangla, one of the leading Bengali General Entertainment Channels, launched a new mega serial Tomar Khola Haowa starring audience favorites, Subhankar Saha & Swastika Dutta. Mr. Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer – East & Ms. Navnita Chakraborty, Business Head – ZEE Bangla were present to introduce the show and the star cast.

Other cast members of Tomar Khola Hawoa include Kheyali Dastidar, Arpita Mukherjee, Tathagata, Diya Chakraborty & Sourav Das amongst others, who were also present at the launch.

Swastika Dutta and Subhankar Saha, both are the popular stars in the Bengali TV industry and this is for the first time they will be seen together on screen. Viewers are bound to savour their onscreen chemistry. This is also for the first time in Bengali television the leading lady is playing the role of a ventriloquist.

Tomar Khola Hawoa is an unequal love story between Abir and Jhilmil. Swastika Dutta as Jhilmil Sarkar is playing the role of a jolly girl from Bongaon who is a ventriloquist. She enjoys her life every moment with happiness and joy. According to her, rules are made to be broken. On the other side Abir, portrayed by Subhankar Dutta, is very composed, disciplined person who takes all the responsibility of his family on his shoulder.After getting married to Abir, Jhilmil becomes the youngest Mother-In-Law of three women who are the Abir’s nephews’ wives. Although Jhilmil’s acts annoy Abir, he still protects and supports her. She slowly develops self-confidence, and he begins to feel emotions which he does not understand. How Jhilmil’s relation with her family members and husband become in the days to come forms the cerux of the story.

Tomar Khola Hawoa, produced by Sumeet Hukumchand Mittal & Shashi Sumeet Mittal under their banner Sashi Sumeet Productions, and directed by Baabo Banik is on air from 12th December, 2022, every Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Zee Bangla.