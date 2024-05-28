Zee Media Channels Banned in Punjab; ‘Murder Of Democracy’, Strong Reactions Pour In

Zee Media: In an unprecedented move, the Punjab government has banned the transmission of Zee Media Channels across the state.

Zee Media has channels in many regional languages ​​including Hindi, English, and Punjabi which enjoy high viewership across the globe apart from India.

The viewership at any given time is in crores.

Nearly everyone interviewed by Zee Media, from officials in the corridors of power to ordinary citizens, has compared the situation to the Emergency imposed by the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

People across the board have unequivocally termed the blanket ban on Zee as an attack on the right to freedom of speech and expression and denying the people of Punjab access to information from media, which is counted as fourth pillar of democracy in India.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has termed the move as “murder of democracy”.

The Punjab Government has not yet released any statement as to why it has taken the draconian step.