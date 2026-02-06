Home

Zee Media honours Indias changemakers at ZEE Samvaad with real heroes 2026

At the ZEE Samvaad 2026 event, Zee Media honored everyday heroes from across India. The awards celebrated brave and hardworking people who are helping others and making their communities better places to live.



Returning to celebrate India’s unsung heroes who have devoted their lives to service of others and leaving an impactful change, Zee Media organised the ZEE Samvaad with Real Heroes 2026 to honour India’s Real Heroes whose work has left an indelible mark on many lives. Speaking about the extraordinary people who were honoured at the event on February 6, Zee Media expressed that individuals from all sectors were felicitated at the ceremony, ranging from social workers to innovators and local leaders whose passion and selflessness have ignited positive change.In true homage to the everyday heroes who continue to inspire millions through their grit and determination, organisers stated that Real Heroes is a platform that endeavours to shine light on stories that deserve to be heard. The winners were recognised for being genuine changemakers, working hard to empower those around them against all adversities. Audience members at the event were graced with stories of heroes including educators who are bettering the quality of education in villages, as well as those working towards women empowerment, the environment and healthcare in underprivileged communities.During the evening, speakers and changemakers also took to the stage at ZEE Samvaad with Real Heroes to speak on how every citizen has the power to help shape India for the better. Everyone has a role to play in nation-building and can make a difference by simply lending a hand. In addition to the winners, a few took the time to share their inspirational journeys with the audience, speaking on the happiness they’ve found in serving others and the obstacles they’ve encountered along the way.Concluding the event, Zee Media’s representatives announced that while the Real Heroes celebrate those who have given their heart and soul to serve others without any regard for recognition, there are millions more across India who they hope will be inspired by their stories. Witnessing individuals being celebrated for changing India for the better is what will continue to inspire others to do good.