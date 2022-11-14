Zee Media Offers Special Scholarship To 30 Girls For a Better Future

Born to Shine aims to break these barriers and also help young girls realise their ambitions of emerging as India’s next generation role models.

Mumbai: In a bid to empower budding artists to pursue their talents in the field of art and culture, Zee Entertainment in association with Give India felicitated 30 winners of Born to Shine— a special scholarship programme in Mumbai on Sunday. Girls aged 5 to 15 years were selected from 8 cities of the country and were awarded a scholarship of Rs 4 lakh and mentoring for thirty months. In the last one year, more than 5000 girls associated with the art sector across the country had applied for this scholarship. The winners were selected by a special jury panel after multiple rounds.

The special jury panel comprises Punit Goenka, Managing Director, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Zarina Screwvala (Managing Trustee & Director, Swadesh Foundation), Dr. Bindu Subramaniam (Co-Founder CEO, Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts (SaPa), Samara Mahindra (Founder CEO, CARER), Rupak Mehta (Founder, Brahmanad Cultural Society).

About Zee Born to Shine Scholarship 2022

There are many scholarship programs in the country to encourage talents in the fields of science, mathematics and sports, but Born to Shine is one of its kind in the country underwhich girl students are given chance to prove themselves in the field of art and culture.

Eligibility For Born To Shine Scholarship

Girls from all over India under the age of fifteen.

The applicants must have achieved mastery in a particular Indian art form.

Prizes & Rewards of Born To Shine Scholarship 2022

Rs 4 lakh over three years.

The initiative seeks to make a difference by recognising young talent in Indian art forms and providing scholarships to help them shine. The scholarship is a way of empowering girls and attempting to revive Indian art forms.



