Zee’s AI Anchor ‘Zeenia’ predicts who will emerge victorious in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

Exit Poll Results LIVE: Voting for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand concluded today, and the big question on everyone’s mind is who will form the next government in these two key states. Will the Congress-led alliances in Jharkhand and Maharashtra prevail? or will BJP-led NDA juggernaut continue its historic run? Zeenia – Zee News’ AI anchor, gives us some insights.

Exit Poll Results LIVE: Voting for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand concluded today, and the big question on everyone’s mind is who will form the next government in these two key states. Will the Congress-led alliances in Jharkhand and Maharashtra prevail? or will BJP-led NDA juggernaut continue its historic run?

All these questions will be decisively answered on November 23 when the results are declared by the Election Commission of India. However, based on voting trends, exit polls can make informed guesses on who is likely to win or lose, and now Artificial Intelligence (AI) has jumped into the mix, with Zeenia – Zee News’ AI anchor analyzing voter trends and providing an early prediction of potential winners and losers.

Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates from Zeenia’s exit poll.





